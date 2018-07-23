Pick of the week: it might not be the season, but Guinness looks as enticing as ever

Yet, even as the UK wilts under a fearsome summer sun, the sumptuous art direction of Guinness’s latest "Made of more" ad for Asian markets is enough to have us licking our parched lips in anticipation.

Dancers clad in tones of black, brown and cream create a physical interpretation of a pint of Guinness being poured, in a joyous celebration of the product. Bravo! A pint of the black stuff, please, maybe with some iced water on the side though...

Client: Gavin Grenski, global content and innovation director; Sorcha NiChleirigh, global marketing manager

Agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Creatives: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott