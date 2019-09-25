Pick of the Week: O2 knows how to rally the troops



O2’s ad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup was big on production and high on bombast. It therefore seemed a little inevitable that England would ignominiously make World Cup history by becoming the first host nation to be knocked out in the group stages. This just showed that O2’s ambition was, on this occasion, sadly bigger than that of the team.

But that was then and this is now. For this tournament, O2 has drawn on Japanese culture while deftly avoiding clumsy cultural appropriation. VCCP has produced another film that, while also high on production values and craft, gives England supporters something epic to rally around.

Come on England!

Brand O2

Title Be their armour

Agency VCCP

Creatives James Rafter and Myles Vincent

Director Sam Brown

Production company Rogue Films