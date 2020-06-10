Emmet McGonagle
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Pride in London shows queer resilience at its finest

Pride may be postponed, but London's LGBT+ community is still standing strong.

Following the postponement of this year’s festivities, Pride in London launched a campaign to reassure the housebound LGBT+ community that they are "still united".

More than half-a-century after the Stonewall riots revolutionised the US gay rights movement, the ad follows members of the LGBT+ community as they discuss their experience of lockdown life, from a transgender woman who hasn’t been able to attend her appointments to a drag queen who hosts a bimonthly virtual performance on Instagram.

Safe spaces are a cornerstone of the LGBT+ community and their absence this year has all the potential to alienate queer people and their experience.

In an attempt to unite community members at home, Pride in London’s campaign tells the capital’s LGBT+ population "you share a history with me" – and that’s a truly powerful sentiment during this time.

Brand Pride in London
Title You! Me! Us! We!
Agency Anomaly

