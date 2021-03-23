Kate Magee
Pick of the Week: Replens MD’s portrayal of older people is refreshing

The campaign has won TfL’s third Diversity in Advertising competition.

I can see why this ad won Transport for London’s third Diversity in Advertising competition, which this time asked brands to authentically portray people over 55 years old. 

These beautiful and emotional posters show a range of ethnically and sexually diverse older people enjoying intimate moments with their partners.

They are striking because they are so unlike the way ads usually represent the over-55s. They are also emotionally powerful and tackle the taboo of ageing and sex. 

The “Sex never gets old” campaign has secured the Church & Dwight-owned vaginal dryness moisturiser brand Replens £500,000 worth of free advertising space across the TfL network.

Let’s hope other brands take note and drop their outdated stereotypes  of older people.

Brand Replens MD

Title Sex never gets old

Client  Michael Benson, Rossana Doldi, Severine Remise

Agency The Gate

Photography: Allan Mestel Photography  

