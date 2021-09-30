Imogen Watson
Pick of the week: Reuters emotively positions itself as 'The source' of pure news

'The source' is Reuters first major brand campaign in its 170-year history.

Reuters: outdoor work is based on the idea that it plays a vital role as a source of facts world events
A source reflects an origin when something is at its purest. At a time when the world is seeking independent and objective reporting, Reuters has made it known that it is the ultimate destination for unbiased journalism. It is, the source.

Created in partnership with VMLY&R, "The source" is Reuters first major brand campaign in its 170-year history, which speaks to its rich heritage as well as its evolution. Spanning out of home and online, the campaign acts as a welcome filter, purifying murky media with the hope of unbiased and agenda-free news.

Zooming between hard-hitting footage, the film poignantly encloses each scene with a pair of quotation marks, that work to emphasise that Reuters is the destination for pure news. “We tell all sides, but take none,” instructs a stirring voiceover. “We tell when it happens, as it happens.”

Indeed, most effective creative ideas are effortlessly simple, and "The source" is exactly that. The use of strking imagery to stop you in your tracks, bookmarked by quotation marks, conveys a lot more than 1000 words could ever do. 

Brand Reuters 

Title "The source"

Agency VMLY&R

Director and production company Simon & Ben through Borderland 

