Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Rustlers entertains with absurd arthouse film

The emotional family drama tells the story of The Hamburger and his son.


When I first heard Rustlers and Droga5 London were making a full-length German arthouse film about the hamburger’s origin story, I thought someone might be punking me. But no, this is real. The Seas Between Us, available on Amazon Prime Video, is about a German immigrant called The Hamburger who, in his last days of life, reflects on his path to fame, dual identity and fatherhood.

Droga5 went all in to deliver on its absurd idea: it was shot in German, which no-one on the agency team spoke; it has an original jazz score; The Hamburger and his estranged son wear burger bun hats and collars; and it stars renowned character actor Paul Faßnacht, best known for The Lives of Others.

After watching all 72 minutes of it, I can say I’ve never seen anything quite like it. But even if you don’t make it through, you can appreciate the joke and the singular creative minds who made it.

Agency Droga5 London
Creatives Frazer Price and Teddy Souter
Director Katharina Behrens
Production company Lief

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why collaboration is power

Why collaboration is power

Promoted

Added 38 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago
How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

Promoted

October 28, 2019
The best cinema ads of the year

The best cinema ads of the year

Promoted

October 24, 2019