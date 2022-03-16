Pick of the Week: Samsung’s next top model

It ain’t easy being effortlessly cool, or funny, but Samsung x Charles Jeffrey makes it… fashion.

With so many phones out there, in 2022, mobile advertising feels somewhat tired and tested. A high-octane 360° shot of a vamped up phone, or a group of friends snapping memories, fresh, fun and sassy – Samsung's punky dreamworld is a welcome change that brilliantly demonstrates the night mode capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series.

And it's all thanks to Jeffrey a.k.a. Loverboy. Described as “speaking to young London the way Alexander McQueen spoke to his generation”, like Jeffrey's influence on British fashion, he breathes new life into Samsung.

I could shout about arty launch films all day, but for me, the six fun follow-up films are the pièce de résistance that genuinely made me laugh out loud.

See Samsung in a new light, with Loverboy’s Vogue mode. Apple who?

Brand Samsung

Title “Samsung S22 x Charles Jeffrey”

Agency Mother

Director Matilda Finn

Production company Biscuit Filmworks