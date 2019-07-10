Pick of the Week: Sean Bean rallies the troops for Yorkshire Tea

It's been a long time since I attended a work induction but – as impressive as a video from a former deputy prime minister was – I can't remember it being quite so entertaining as Yorkshire Tea's latest spot featuring Sean Bean.

From the confused inductees in the front row to the bizarrely game man behind them, the swish of the sword to the wobble in Bean's voice to the fire test epilogue – it's the little details that make it. And Bean doesn't even have to die.

It's hard to continue an idea across multiple executions while keeping things fresh, but Lucky Generals shows you can create great work using a returning format.

Brand Yorkshire Tea

Client Ben Newbury, senior brand manager

Agency Lucky Generals