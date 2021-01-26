Pick of the Week: Sin is in with Channel 4’s retro campaign

Last week, Russell T Davies' five-part drama It's A Sin debuted on Channel 4, bringing the AIDS epidemic to the forefront of pop culture with its harrowing and emotional story about the LGBT+ community in Thatcher’s London.

The show's launch was even stronger thanks to Channel 4’s '80s-inspired campaign, which brought the gauche flair of Petshop Boys, Kate Bush and Eurythmics back into the cultural zeitgeist.

The broadcaster revived its old-school idents ahead of the show’s debut, with announcements carried out in a received pronunciation accent as a nod to the era depicted in the story.

The show received its very own '80s-inspired trailer, filled to the brim with synth beats, eight-bit typography and more vintage cheese than Wallace and Gromit’s cupboard.

Channel 4 also partnered Gay Times to create an “in conversation” series which explored the struggles of the LGBT+ community during the AIDS epidemic.

4Creative went the extra mile to bring to life the culture of It’s A Sin’s London, and it will hopefully bring more viewers to one of the best dramas of the year so far.

Client Channel 4

Agency 4Creative

Creatives Andy Shrubsole and Scott Taylor