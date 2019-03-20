Simon Gwynn
Pick of the Week: Sipsmith has laid whatever the swan equivalent of a golden egg is

Mr Swan is a highly enjoyable rendition of a sometimes irritating archetype: the posh dilettante.

Bringing onboard the animators from Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle of Dogs for this campaign was a no-brainer – there’s a definite overlap in aesthetic between Wes Anderson’s stop-motion films and Sipsmith gin.

Mr Swan could have been pretty annoying, but thanks to spot-on comic timing from voice actor Julian Barratt, it’s hard not to warm to his "baseless confidence", as director Jeff Low puts it.

It’s also refreshing to hear some gentle mockery of the usual guff about craft and dedication we so often get from brands like this.

Brand Sipsmith
Title Mr Swan
Agency Ogilvy UK
Creatives Jonny Durgan and Ilka Mourao
Director Jeff Low
Production company Biscuit Filmworks

