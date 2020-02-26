Simon Gwynn
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Sony PlayStation's unnerving spot has loads of heart(s)

It's offaly freaky.


For gamers of a certain age, nothing will ever compare to the emotional impact of the death of Aeris Gainsborough at the hands of Sephiroth in 1997 RPG masterpiece Final Fantasy VII. The rawness of the moment was captured by the game’s protagonist Cloud Strife in what must be some of the finest existential angst since Hamlet:

The cycle of nature and your stupid plan don't mean a thing. Aeris is gone. Aeris will no longer talk, no longer laugh, cry… or get angry… What about us… what are WE supposed to do? What is this pain? My fingers are tingling. My mouth is dry. My eyes are burning!

Kids today will never experience pain like this

And in terms of sheer shock, there can be nothing to match the revelation in 1998’s Metal Gear Solid that Solid Snake’s mentor, Master Miller, is in fact none other than his evil identical twin brother Liquid Snake!

But I have to concede that the crazy computing power of consoles today means they offer an entirely different emotional experience, especially in moments of heightened tension, and that’s what is captured terrifically in this new film from Adam & Eve/DDB that really gets across the experience of becoming one with the game. 

Its grim revelation of a room full of beating human hearts wired up to PlayStation consoles will be highly disturbing to many viewers. But take a moment to remind yourself this is essentially aimed at people who enjoy driving around a fictionalised version of New York, murdering prostitutes. 

Brand Sony PlayStation
Title Heart
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Darren Beresford, Richard Gayton
Director Romain Gavras
Production company Iconoclast

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020