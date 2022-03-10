Pick of the Week: Specsavers' badly installed billboards bring joy at a dark time

Sometimes it is use of media that transforms the impact of the creative and the outdoor executions for Specsavers’ 20th anniversary “Should’ve 2.0” campaign are delightfully old school.

Making their debut at a dark time for the world, with the Ukrainian conflict worsening by the day, the Specsavers campaign features three badly installed billboards – two in London and one in Leeds.

"Billboard blunder" and "Dodgy install" feature 48-sheet posters that have been installed in a humorously bad way, while "Lost ladder" shows a billboard poster's ladder that has been accidentally pasted over.

The work, created by Bertie Rapkin and Jon Morgan at The Agency, Specsavers' in-house creative agency, with support from Manning Gotttlieb OMD and Talon Outdoor, might not be pushing the medium forwards.

But this joyous outdoor work is a reminder of some of advertising’s most important qualities: a confident brand can make people feel good in public spaces.

Title "Should’ve 2.0"



Agency The Agency

Creatives Bertie Rapkin and Jon Morgan