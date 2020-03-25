Jennifer Small
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: St Luke's NHS post is simple and powerful

The agency reversed the NHS logo to urge people to stay at home.

NHS: image has been shared by number of NHS trusts
NHS: image has been shared by number of NHS trusts

They say the simplest ideas can be the most powerful and this brilliant execution is no exception. The reversal of the unmistakable NHS logo to read SHN – "Stay home now" – is a strong call to action for those at all in doubt of the importance of the instructions given to the public during this health crisis.

The work was created after Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, listened to an LBC interview with Dr Jack, an intensive care consultant. In the interview, aired on 20 March, the exhausted Dr Jack pleaded for people to stay at home to reduce pressure on an already burdened NHS. Denney, whose mum is a retired palliative care nurse, said he was also inspired by her work.

After a few days, with no paid media behind it, the image has so far had more than 300,000 views and been shared across social media platforms by several NHS trusts and celebrities.

The campaign is starting to take on a life of its own after the government has been criticised for its own lack of clear communication. Now, let's hope people get the message. 

Agency St Luke’s
Creatives Richard Denney and Al Young

We have decided to pause Turkey of the Week for now – read about it here

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020
Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Metro: From bright beginnings to an even brighter future

Promoted

March 16, 2020