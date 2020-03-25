Pick of the Week: St Luke's NHS post is simple and powerful

They say the simplest ideas can be the most powerful and this brilliant execution is no exception. The reversal of the unmistakable NHS logo to read SHN – "Stay home now" – is a strong call to action for those at all in doubt of the importance of the instructions given to the public during this health crisis.

The work was created after Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, listened to an LBC interview with Dr Jack, an intensive care consultant. In the interview, aired on 20 March, the exhausted Dr Jack pleaded for people to stay at home to reduce pressure on an already burdened NHS. Denney, whose mum is a retired palliative care nurse, said he was also inspired by her work.

After a few days, with no paid media behind it, the image has so far had more than 300,000 views and been shared across social media platforms by several NHS trusts and celebrities.

The campaign is starting to take on a life of its own after the government has been criticised for its own lack of clear communication. Now, let's hope people get the message.

Agency St Luke’s

Creatives Richard Denney and Al Young

