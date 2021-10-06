Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Starling soars above rival neobanks with artful campaign

The craft and understated wit of Wonderhood's film carefully position Starling between its traditional and digital banking rivals.

Starling: campaign was created by Wonderhood Studios
Starling: campaign was created by Wonderhood Studios

There's a lot to appreciate about Wonderhood Studios' stylish new film for digital bank Starling. From a production point of view, it stands out for the impressive aerial movement work pulled off by director Sam Pilling, and a brilliantly designed set of an oppressive-feeling, old-school bank branch (the likes of which most of us probably haven't visited of late, if we're honest). 

It's also full of touches of wit and charm that lend the brand a tone of voice that is confident and a little fun, while steering clear of the reckless associations of certain tech companies, not least rival neobank Revolut.

This is what Starling needs to achieve its objective of being a bank that customers feel comfortable using for their main account. It's a big task for an ad but this campaign is up to it. In a marketing landscape with so much focus on new channels, it highlights how significant a role traditional advertising can play for the fate of new-ish brands on the cusp of becoming huge.

Brand Starling Bank
Title "Set yourself free"
Agency Wonderhood Studios
Created by Sofie Saietz and Simone Weilborg
Director Sam Pilling
Production company Pulse

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Promoted

October 05, 2021
Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Promoted

October 04, 2021
Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Promoted

September 30, 2021
Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Promoted

September 30, 2021