Pick of the Week: Starling soars above rival neobanks with artful campaign

There's a lot to appreciate about Wonderhood Studios' stylish new film for digital bank Starling. From a production point of view, it stands out for the impressive aerial movement work pulled off by director Sam Pilling, and a brilliantly designed set of an oppressive-feeling, old-school bank branch (the likes of which most of us probably haven't visited of late, if we're honest).

It's also full of touches of wit and charm that lend the brand a tone of voice that is confident and a little fun, while steering clear of the reckless associations of certain tech companies, not least rival neobank Revolut.

This is what Starling needs to achieve its objective of being a bank that customers feel comfortable using for their main account. It's a big task for an ad but this campaign is up to it. In a marketing landscape with so much focus on new channels, it highlights how significant a role traditional advertising can play for the fate of new-ish brands on the cusp of becoming huge.

Brand Starling Bank

Title "Set yourself free"

Agency Wonderhood Studios

Created by Sofie Saietz and Simone Weilborg

Director Sam Pilling

Production company Pulse