Pick of the Week: survivors of Grenfell Tower deliver heartbreaking demand for justice

Casting a dark shadow across the city of London, like a tombstone, Grenfell Tower stands today as a residual reminder that there are 72 empty seats this Christmas.

It's been more than four long years since the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people. And still, there is no justice for survivors and families. Grenfell United says enough is enough.

Looking bereaved family members and survivors pointedly in the eye, this hard-hitting film from Who Wot Why forces the viewer to confront this horrendous reality. Despite all the evidence raised by the ongoing inquiry, there is "still no closure, still no action, still no justice".

As the UK continues to tackle Covid-19 in a post-Brexit Britain, it's easy to forget other tragedies like the Grenfell inferno. But, until justice is served, effective campaigns like #DemandCharges will snap the issue back into focus.

Patience is running out. Demand charges. Demand justice.

Brand Grenfell United

Title "#DemandChanges"

Agency Who Wot Why

Directors Tom Cockram and Conrad Swanston

Production company OB Management