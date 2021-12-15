Imogen Watson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: survivors of Grenfell Tower deliver heartbreaking demand for justice

Grenfell United, a group representing bereaved families and survivors from the Grenfell Tower blaze, has ramped up calls for the Metropolitan Police to charge the companies responsible.

Who Wot Why used evidence from the ongoing Grenfell inquiry to highlight the injustice
Who Wot Why used evidence from the ongoing Grenfell inquiry to highlight the injustice

Casting a dark shadow across the city of London, like a tombstone, Grenfell Tower stands today as a residual reminder that there are 72 empty seats this Christmas. 

It's been more than four long years since the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people. And still, there is no justice for survivors and families. Grenfell United says enough is enough. 

Looking bereaved family members and survivors pointedly in the eye, this hard-hitting film from Who Wot Why forces the viewer to confront this horrendous reality. Despite all the evidence raised by the ongoing inquiry, there is "still no closure, still no action, still no justice". 

As the UK continues to tackle Covid-19 in a post-Brexit Britain, it's easy to forget other tragedies like the Grenfell inferno. But, until justice is served, effective campaigns like #DemandCharges will snap the issue back into focus. 

Patience is running out. Demand charges. Demand justice. 

Brand Grenfell United
Title "#DemandChanges"
Agency Who Wot Why 
Directors Tom Cockram and Conrad Swanston
Production company OB Management

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

5 things you don’t know about Snap AR

5 things you don’t know about Snap AR

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
TV’s top festive treats

TV’s top festive treats

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
10 top marketer quotes on how to get ahead

10 top marketer quotes on how to get ahead

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Total immersion: marketers are experimenting with AR and VR to create experiences

Total immersion: marketers are experimenting with AR and VR to create experiences

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago