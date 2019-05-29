Jeremy Lee
Pick of the Week: Tango's awkwardness guru is a gentle nod to its heritage

It would be impossible to recreate Tango's advertising classics, but this is a fine chapter.


It would be impossible to recreate Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury’s Tango ads of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and not just because they are masterpieces. They were very much products of their time – relying on sexual innuendo (some of it genuinely filthy, such as "tweak my ring"), comedic violence, gender roles that would ignite fury today, jingoism and bullying.

In that context, VCCP should not and cannot be judged against this unachievable benchmark. But what it has done with "Tanguru" is nod to this heritage, albeit with a gentler humour that successfully sits on the line between being slightly provocative without drawing the damning opprobrium of even the most militant officers of the fun police.

Brand Tango
Client Bruce Dallas, GB marketing director
Agency VCCP
Creative Liam Wilson
Production company MJZ
Director Tom Kuntz

