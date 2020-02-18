Pick of the Week: Teva's emotional risk pays off



A grey, elderly man attracts some stink-eye as he enters a hair academy full of trendy young women. He begins styling hair and – uncomfortably – his fellow trainees bristle at his presence. But as he returns each day, he gains in confidence and brightness. Indeed, with clever production, he visibly becomes less grey.

With perseverance, he achieves a successful glossy wavy do for a customer with long blond hair. Then the backdrop switches to the man at home with his wife. It becomes clear that he has been learning to style hair so that he can make his ailing wife happy by doing hers – something she can no longer take care of for herself.

The beautifully crafted message is that carers are often challenged to step outside their own comfort zones to enhance the lives of their patients, just as Teva has stepped outside its comfort zone with this spot.

Big pharma is not renowned for high-quality creative work, yet in this case production values are through the roof and the narrative is moving without resorting to melodrama. Bravo, VCCP, for shining a light on the work of carers everywhere and creating an ad that brought tears to the eyes of hard-hearted, unsentimental Campaign reporters.

Brand Teva

Title Hairspray

Agency VCCP

Creatives Jay Coombes, Katy Dean

Production company VCCP Kin

Director John Turner