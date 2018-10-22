Pick of the Week: Three may have served up the year's funniest ad

The humour in this frenetic film spanning human myth and history isn’t massively sophisticated, but it’s elevated by sharp writing, nice production values and very enjoyable performances. It’s a rare piece of commercial video I’d genuinely like to see extended into some kind of TV-length work.

As for the campaign’s message – yes, it’s a bit facetious to dismiss the genuine problems phone and social media addiction are causing society. But as the brilliant podcast Pessimists’ Archive proves again and again, we’re hardwired to look for the dangers in new technology, and don’t spend enough time celebrating its obvious benefits. So hats off to Three for doing so with aplomb.

Brand: Three

Title: Phones are good

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy London

Client: Shadi Halliwell, chief marketing officer