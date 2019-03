Well this is the answer to those who say that creativity can’t thrive in-house. It’s faintly depressing that this is an accurate description of the current state of the nation’s politicians, but some succour can be taken in that it has inspired such a bold and distinctive campaign in the very finest traditions of The Times’ advertising.

Client: Catherine Newman, chief marketing officer

Agency: Pulse Creative

Creatives: Paul Alderman and Andy Peel

Director: Will Bartlett