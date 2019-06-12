Gurjit Degun
Pick of the Week: TimeTo pulls it out of the bag again in time for Cannes

Work aims to tackle sexual harassment at Cannes next week.

This is disturbing to watch, and that's exactly why TimeTo and Lucky Generals have hit the nail on the head in this campaign highlighting sexual harassment when away at a work event.

It’s exactly the "appalling behaviour" – as Helen Calcraft puts it – that the industry needs to be aware of just before they head out to the south of France for a week of boozed-up evenings.

Unfortunately, these things happen to young people in adland, and this work has exactly the right emphasis on it to (I hope) make a much-needed difference.

Client TimeTo
Agency Lucky Generals
Director Steve Reeves

