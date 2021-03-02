Pick of the Week: Tommee Tippee's realistic portrayal of infant feeding is long overdue

Breastfeeding is natural, but it often doesn’t come naturally to new mums.

That’s why the latest ad from Tommee Tippee, created by Manifest and director Fiona Jane Burgess, who was also behind the humorous Elvie ads by Mother, has struck a chord.

This bold, raw but upbeat ad shuns idealised portrayals of infant feeding and the postpartum period and shows the beautiful, messy reality. It uses a diverse cast of real mums and explores their individual stories through a series of films. The message is that it is OK for mothers to shape feeding around their needs and to feel confident whether they choose to breastfeed, pump or bottle-feed their babies.

Tommee Tippee’s more realistic portrayal of the fourth trimester has been closely followed by two other new campaigns. Facebook’s new ad for Portal, created by TBWA\London, highlights the difficulties facing new mums who have been isolated from their support networks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Frida Mom spot that launched in the US during the Golden Globes also received positive feedback for showing the realities of breastfeeding and pumping on TV.

All this matters because, as research from Tomee Tippee found, the majority of women feel judged when it comes to infant feeding, and are often underprepared and vulnerable when they come to do it. More open discussions of what infant feeding really entails will help prevent women from having false expectations.

And, importantly, “The boob life” gets the tone right – it empowers women to feel positive and proud however they feed.

Brand Tommee Tippee

Title "The boob life"

Agency Manifest

Creatives Chomoi Picho-Owiny

Production company The Gate

Director Fiona Jane Burgess