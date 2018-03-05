Pick of the week: Uncommon's debut for Ovo Energy is a powerful rallying cry

Given all the hype around the agency it was crucial that when Uncommon came out of the traps it came out with something special. It hasn’t disappointed. This provocative and powerful spot that calls out climate change deniers while showing that renewable is a real and viable mainstream alternative sets it apart, particularly so given how bland advertising in this sector generally is.

Brand: Ovo Energy

Client: Sarah Keegan, brand director

Agency: Uncommon

Director: Andreas Nilsson

Production company: Biscuit Filmworks