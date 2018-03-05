Jeremy Lee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: Uncommon's debut for Ovo Energy is a powerful rallying cry

Jeremy Lee picks Uncommon's debut work for Ovo Energy.

Given all the hype around the agency it was crucial that when Uncommon came out of the traps it came out with something special. It hasn’t disappointed. This provocative and powerful spot that calls out climate change deniers while showing that renewable is a real and viable mainstream alternative sets it apart, particularly so given how bland advertising in this sector generally is.

Brand: Ovo Energy
Client: Sarah Keegan, brand director
Agency: Uncommon
Director: Andreas Nilsson 
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

Promoted

March 05, 2018

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

Promoted

February 28, 2018

Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)