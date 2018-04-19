Brittaney Kiefer
Pick of the week: Uniqlo takes a worthy risk with Solange's performance art piece

"Metatronia", the performance art piece created by Solange Knowles Ferguson in partnership with Uniqlo, will divide opinion.

It might not win any awards, and it doesn’t fit neatly into a marketing framework

Rather than making a typical ad, the brand commissioned a mesmerising piece of art that mixes dance and sculpture – a natural progression from previous dance films it has released. Solange, the singer-songwriter who is also Beyoncé’s sister, directed the artwork and conceptualised an original sculpture for it that will tour the US this summer. 

For all of adland’s talk about the need to create culture rather than marketing collateral – the need to engage with advertising haters beyond the 30-second ad break – very few agencies actually do this. So how refreshing to see Uniqlo and Droga5 London actually stick their necks out and try this, by partnering with an interesting and groundbreaking artist.   

It might turn some people off, but big creativity often does. Don’t let that keep you from taking a leap. 

The campaign was created by Nick Lindo and Sebastien Thomas at Droga5 London.

Brand: Uniqlo
Agency: Droga5 London
Director: Solange Knowles Ferguson
Production company: Freenjoy

