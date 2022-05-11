Pick of the Week: The V&A brings creativity to life

In its opening 10 seconds it feels as if V&A’s “Creativity. It’s what makes us” spot is going to turn into an unnerving supernatural horror. Mannequins stand still in a dark room, where plastic wraps and glitzy dresses mix and the camera waits for something unknown to happen.

A twitchy mannequin hand makes the first move, and the story quickly moves from resembling a stylish Doctor Who short to mirroring a refined Night at the Museum. The figure glides through the exhibits, living art admiring art, and the video is interspersed with grainy pictures of the museum’s pieces.

With music composed by FredWave, the ad moves deftly between elegance and, later, something more funky and upbeat. There isn’t a discernible narrative but the ad doesn’t really need one, because the visuals and music elevate the spot to something akin to an arthouse film.

As far as achieving its purpose goes, the ad certainly makes you want to stand in a museum for hours, so it does its job. And it made me think of museums beyond a crowded, stuffy room and the achy knees resulting from hours of being on your feet.

One memorable shot is when the dancers’ costumes are flung into the air, before rippling back down to the ground. Adland is often overburdened with the idea of purpose, so, for once, it’s refreshing to see an ad celebrate beauty and nothing more.

Brand V&A

Title Creativity. It’s what makes us

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Director Georgia Hudson through Park Pictures