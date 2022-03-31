Gurjit Degun
Pick of the Week: Vestiaire Collective seams together sustainability and love of fashion

Ad by Droga5 London features models made from old clothes.

Vestiaire Collective's latest ad showing runway models made from old clothes is the perfect example of true collaboration between strategy, creativity and production.

Hats off to Droga5 London for coming up with an idea that shows off pre-loved fashion marketplace Vestiaire Collective's sustainability credentials and appeals to people who love to buy clothes.

The agency took a look into the types of buyers and came up with a series of profiles on which to base the models. For example, there is Drops, who loves limited releases, and Hunter, who looks out for vintage items.

Add to this a well-made film and I've enjoyed watching this ad over and over.

Title: "Long live fashion"

Agency: Droga5 London

Creatives: Ashley Hamilton and Sara Sutherland

