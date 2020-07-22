Emmet McGonagle
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Viagra Connect's take on intimacy is appropriately soft

Campaign by VMLY&R London explores modern masculinity

In March, the tightrope walk that is work-life balance suffered an unparalleled shift. Bedrooms became workspaces and offices gathered dust as the housebound masses navigated the so-called "new normal" of Covid-19, and needless to say, not everyone will have emerged from lockdown unscathed.

With an estimated 4.3 million British men reportedly suffering from erection problems, according to a Kantar TNS Omnibus Survey, Viagra Connect has tackled the barriers of work and intimacy in its two-minute animated film, "Love story". 

Created by VMLY&R London, the ad follows one couple as they attempt (and subsequently fail) to balance work, social demands and their relationship, all from their bedroom.

The pair literally drift apart through time, their bed stretching as the gulf between them becomes wider and wider, until they finally reunite in the throes of passion, all thanks to Viagra Connect.

Though the spot sparks many questions: why does this animation star yet another straight white couple? Why is this ad set to a dramatic version of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers? Viagra Connect deserves plaudits for masterfully stimulating a conversation about erectile dysfunction and the toll taken by the stresses of modern life.

Brand Viagra
Agency VMLY&R London
Creative Tamryn Kerr
Director Paulo Garcia
Production company Blinkink

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020
How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

Promoted

July 14, 2020
An open letter to the advertising industry

An open letter to the advertising industry

Promoted

July 13, 2020