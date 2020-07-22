Pick of the Week: Viagra Connect's take on intimacy is appropriately soft

In March, the tightrope walk that is work-life balance suffered an unparalleled shift. Bedrooms became workspaces and offices gathered dust as the housebound masses navigated the so-called "new normal" of Covid-19, and needless to say, not everyone will have emerged from lockdown unscathed.

With an estimated 4.3 million British men reportedly suffering from erection problems, according to a Kantar TNS Omnibus Survey, Viagra Connect has tackled the barriers of work and intimacy in its two-minute animated film, "Love story".

Created by VMLY&R London, the ad follows one couple as they attempt (and subsequently fail) to balance work, social demands and their relationship, all from their bedroom.

The pair literally drift apart through time, their bed stretching as the gulf between them becomes wider and wider, until they finally reunite in the throes of passion, all thanks to Viagra Connect.

Though the spot sparks many questions: why does this animation star yet another straight white couple? Why is this ad set to a dramatic version of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers? Viagra Connect deserves plaudits for masterfully stimulating a conversation about erectile dysfunction and the toll taken by the stresses of modern life.

Brand Viagra

Agency VMLY&R London

Creative Tamryn Kerr

Director Paulo Garcia

Production company Blinkink