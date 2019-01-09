Pick of the Week: Virgin Active uses positivity to get biceps pumping

Thank you, Virgin Active and That Thing, for coming up with a decent ad about exercising amid all the noise out there making everyone feel guilty about their Christmas indulgences.

Virgin has hit the nail on the head by focusing on what exercise should really be about – feeling fitter and stronger in everyday life. (And it's a big improvement from its Turkey of the Week last year.)

I love the realistic nature of this ad, too. It’s true that going to the gym needn’t be something you dread getting up early for. And, as the spot explains, the secret to exercise isn’t a quick fix or "no pain, no gain".

This is the positive message that I want to see more of from the health and fitness industry.

Title Enough

Brand Virgin Active

Client Anton Brown, chief marketing officer

Agency That Thing