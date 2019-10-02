Pick of the Week: Virgin Media nails the absurd imagination of kids

It’s hard to get enthusiastic about a telecoms brand, but Adam & Eve/DDB's strange but wonderful film has piqued my interest.
The latest instalment in Virgin Media’s "You can do anything" campaign shows the absurd way a young girl’s imagination works and it's a film that you want to watch over and over, picking out the silly things you may have missed the first couple of times.
Add to that the soundtrack – a remix of SL2 classic On a Ragga Tip – and a silly ending of bopping heads, and this film is brilliant in every way.
Brand Virgin Media
Title Unlimiting
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Simon Vicars and Andre Sallowicz
Director Raine Allen-Miller
Production company Somesuch