Pick of the Week: Virgin Media nails the absurd imagination of kids

It’s hard to get enthusiastic about a telecoms brand, but Adam & Eve/DDB's strange but wonderful film has piqued my interest.

The latest instalment in Virgin Media’s "You can do anything" campaign shows the absurd way a young girl’s imagination works and it's a film that you want to watch over and over, picking out the silly things you may have missed the first couple of times.

Add to that the soundtrack – a remix of SL2 classic On a Ragga Tip – and a silly ending of bopping heads, and this film is brilliant in every way.

Brand Virgin Media

Title Unlimiting

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Creatives Simon Vicars and Andre Sallowicz

Director Raine Allen-Miller

Production company Somesuch