Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Virgin Media nails the absurd imagination of kids

The 'You can do anything' campaign just gets better and better.

It’s hard to get enthusiastic about a telecoms brand, but Adam & Eve/DDB's strange but wonderful film has piqued my interest.

The latest instalment in Virgin Media’s "You can do anything" campaign shows the absurd way a young girl’s imagination works and it's a film that you want to watch over and over, picking out the silly things you may have missed the first couple of times.

Add to that the soundtrack – a remix of SL2 classic On a Ragga Tip – and a silly ending of bopping heads, and this film is brilliant in every way.

Brand Virgin Media
Title Unlimiting
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Simon Vicars and Andre Sallowicz
Director Raine Allen-Miller
Production company Somesuch

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Campaign manager

Promoted

September 30, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

Promoted

September 30, 2019
Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Promoted

September 30, 2019
MEDIA
Lotto wins the jackpot in TV creativity award

Lotto wins the jackpot in TV creativity award

Promoted

September 26, 2019