Pick of the Week: Virgin Media serves up another distinctive tug at the heartstrings

Campaign gave Virgin Media a Pick of the Week in February for the launch spot of this campaign, which told the story of two young gamers falling in love after battling alien monsters (possibly) side by side.

With the follow-up, agency Adam & Eve/DDB has shown the expansive potential of a strong idea by switching the focus from gaming to music.

Lava La Rue plays a young musician who makes use of technology to bring to live the presence of her dad, who it is implied is no longer with them, via a vocal sample her left for her. Gradually building into a bumping and infectious track, it’s thoroughly moving but without a hint of mawkishness.

It’s also a rare example of an artful film that incorporates a brand’s products subtly but unavoidably into the story – one of the toughest tricks for advertising to pull off.

Brand Virgin Media

Title Faster brings us closer part 2

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Created by Edward Usher and Xander Hart

Director Maceo Frost

Production company Knucklehead