Pick of the Week: Virgin Media’s love story resonates in a virtual age

The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB takes the brand in a more emotive direction.


Virgin Media is taking a more emotive direction in its advertising, and I like where it’s going. The brand’s most recent campaign tells a classic love story with a contemporary twist: two students meet in an online video game and slowly fall for each other after teaming up in a battle. They finally take their relationship to the next level in the most 2021 of ways: through a video call. 

Overall, it’s a well-crafted story which conveys a true sentiment without being too heavy-handed. As a side note, it’s also refreshing to see a character on screen whose disability is not central to his narrative. 

You don’t have to be a gamer to relate to the belief underlying the campaign: human connection has never been more important, even in an increasingly virtual world. 

Client Cilesta Van Doorn, executive director of brand and marketing
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Xander Hart and Edward Usher
Director Frederic Planchon
Production company Academy

