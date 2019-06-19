Pick of the Week: Virgin Media's 'Unlimiting' ad infuses the brand with fun



Even Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, has his limits. The long-time Virgin Media spokesman was growing tired in his starring role in the brand’s ads, which most recently saw him play a superhero. It was time for a refresh and Adam & Eve/DDB’s new campaign delivers.

The spot, about an average dad who takes the brand’s "I can do anything" promise to heart, is full of energy and irreverent humour. The story ends with a darkly comic twist – a creative risk that ensures Virgin Media stands out in an otherwise vanilla category.

"Unlimiting" is a promising first step in a new direction for the brand.

The work was written by Simon Vicars, art directed by Andre Sallowicz and Nat Potter, and directed by Ian Pons Jewell through Academy.

Client Cilesta Van Doorn, director of brand and marketing

Title "You can do anything"

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB