Shauna Lewis
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Waitrose says what we’re all thinking with its Christmas ad

Ad created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Adam & Eve/DDB: Ashley Jensen and Heston Blumenthal star in the ad.
Adam & Eve/DDB: Ashley Jensen and Heston Blumenthal star in the ad.

Waitrose finally admitted what we’d all been thinking with its Christmas ad this year: food is the best part of Christmas.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and starring Ashley Jensen, the After Life star goes through all the festive motions, enjoying them, but not half as much as whatever Christmas treat she can get her hands on. Jensen is perfectly cast, giving extra warmth to the already cosy ad which is already bubbling with Christmas cheer.

Shot by comedy director Jeff Low, the spot is simple, funny and effective. It hits the key Christmas celebrations which we all enjoy, but adds its own Waitrose twist, which makes you think: "What has she got on her plate?"

The ad doesn’t take too many creative risks, but it doesn’t need to, and the result is one to make your tummy rumble.

Brand Waitrose & Partners
Title "Best bit of Christmas"
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Director Jeff Low
Production company Biscuit Filmworks UK

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Hashtags and happiness: why the TikTok community remembers great branded content

Hashtags and happiness: why the TikTok community remembers great branded content

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How Pinterest brings storytelling back to video

How Pinterest brings storytelling back to video

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
Integrated TV planning tool aims to reach most elusive viewers

Integrated TV planning tool aims to reach most elusive viewers

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

Promoted

November 22, 2021