Pick of the Week: Waitrose says what we’re all thinking with its Christmas ad

Waitrose finally admitted what we’d all been thinking with its Christmas ad this year: food is the best part of Christmas.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and starring Ashley Jensen, the After Life star goes through all the festive motions, enjoying them, but not half as much as whatever Christmas treat she can get her hands on. Jensen is perfectly cast, giving extra warmth to the already cosy ad which is already bubbling with Christmas cheer.

Shot by comedy director Jeff Low, the spot is simple, funny and effective. It hits the key Christmas celebrations which we all enjoy, but adds its own Waitrose twist, which makes you think: "What has she got on her plate?"

The ad doesn’t take too many creative risks, but it doesn’t need to, and the result is one to make your tummy rumble.

Brand Waitrose & Partners

Title "Best bit of Christmas"

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Director Jeff Low

Production company Biscuit Filmworks UK