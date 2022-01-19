Jamie Rossouw
Pick of the week: Walkers comeback packs a crunch

Munching on a bag of crisps watching this spot 'must be love, love, love'.

Walkers: ad is the first to feature the entire snack range together
Apparently Walkers wants to reignite people’s passion for its snacks after a frightening nationwide crisps shortage last year. 

This simple ad does that to mouth-watering effect, whether you’re into classic ready salted, Sensations Thai sweet chilli or Monster Munch (did we ever settle the monster versus claw shape debate?).

The clever camera angle illustrates the pure joy of tucking into your favourite snack – whether it's soaked in vinegar or crunched in a sandwich, each to their own.

The upbeat feeling is boosted by the soundtrack of It Must Be Love by Madness, which also reminds us of the time we went without – “I never thought I'd miss you half as much as I do”.

Director duo Dreamjob, by delivering vivid textures and authentic performances, have put a real crunch into the campaign.

Brand Walkers

Title "Britain's most loved crisps"

Agency VCCP

Director Dreamjob

Production Company Curate Films

