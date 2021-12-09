Pick of the Week: Wonderhood excels with dark tale about getting stuck on a video call

Thanks to Charlie Brooker and his cautionary tales about society's addiction to digital technology, we have been warned about the perils of technology. Then Covid-19 hit and our dependency only got worse.

An ode to Brooker's dystopian hit Black Mirror, Wonderhood Studios' darkly funny film sees a dad get stuck inside his laptop throughout the festive period and acts as a pertinent reminder that people should really switch off this Christmas.

Putting out a film about Covid is a brave act, considering most people want to stick their heads in the ground whenever there's another news update.

But Wonderhood handles it perfectly, with a film that is littered with witty content - perfect for those with a morbid sense of humour.

As the UK prepares itself for its second Covid Christmas, while the majority of festive ads have an agenda to make you buy more stuff, Wonderhood's message is an important one about spending time with loved ones, which is the real gift this Christmas.

Title "Twas the call before Christmas"

Agency Wonderhood Studios

Director Joe and Tim

Production company Odelay Films