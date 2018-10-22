Nicola Kemp
Pick of the Week: WWF's ad punctures inertia about helping the planet

WWF's campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio brings a sense of urgency to an issue that can easily be overlooked.

I’m single-handedly punching a hole through the ozone layer through an over-reliance on Amazon Prime and all the packaging that comes with it. If you were to define me as a target market, you could diminish me to the tired category of "busy working mum". So it is rare for an ad to burst my skinny latte-fuelled bubble to recognise the urgency of addressing my own impact on the world.  

The "For your world" campaign perfectly communicates the role each of us has to play in making changes that can save the planet. Beautifully written, it brings a genuine sense of urgency to an issue that can so easily be overlooked. 

This spot is powerful because it does what so much communication fails to do: it punctures inertia and encourages us to take a long hard look at ourselves and our impact on the world. 

Brand WWF
Clients Lisa Lee, executive director of communications; Rachel Bloodworth, director of strategic communications
Agency Uncommon Creative Studio
Director Daren Rabinovitch
Production company Strange Beast

