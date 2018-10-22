Pick of the Week: WWF's ad punctures inertia about helping the planet

I’m single-handedly punching a hole through the ozone layer through an over-reliance on Amazon Prime and all the packaging that comes with it. If you were to define me as a target market, you could diminish me to the tired category of "busy working mum". So it is rare for an ad to burst my skinny latte-fuelled bubble to recognise the urgency of addressing my own impact on the world.

The "For your world" campaign perfectly communicates the role each of us has to play in making changes that can save the planet. Beautifully written, it brings a genuine sense of urgency to an issue that can so easily be overlooked.

This spot is powerful because it does what so much communication fails to do: it punctures inertia and encourages us to take a long hard look at ourselves and our impact on the world.

Brand WWF

Clients Lisa Lee, executive director of communications; Rachel Bloodworth, director of strategic communications

Agency Uncommon Creative Studio

Director Daren Rabinovitch

Production company Strange Beast