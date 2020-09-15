Pick of the Week: Yorkshire Tea lifts the mood with comical return to the office

Amid all the heated conversations about returning to the office, one big(ish) question has been overlooked: how do we do a tea round while keeping our distance? So, in comes Yorkshire Tea with a ridiculous but funny solution – a teapot with an extra long spout, and a comical ad to go with it.

From using the spout to share Party Rings, almost knocking people over the head with it and struggling to fit it in the dishwasher, the new device doesn't work out exactly as planned. This silly campaign is an example of the kind of approach that brands should take to lift the nation's mood – or at least put a smile on people's faces.

Brand Yorkshire Tea

Title Social distancing teapot

Agency Lucky Generals

Director Steve Reeves

Production company Another Film Co