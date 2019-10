Last night (Wednesday), AMV was named Agency of the Year at the 2019 Campaign Big Awards, after picking up seven gongs, mostly for Bodyform "Viva la vulva". Adam & Eve/DDB and Droga5 also won multiple trophies.

The ceremony took place at Old Billinsgate and was hosted by Adam Buxton. It was sponsored by Internet Advertising Bureau UK, Radiocentre and StarLive.