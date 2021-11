Last night (18 November), Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was named Agency of the Year at the 2021 Campaign Big Awards after picking up nine gongs – for work inclluding "Tender and tough" for Macmillan Cancer Support and #painstories for Essity/Bodyform/Libresse. Engine and Uncommon also won multiple trophies.

The ceremony took place in the capital at The Londoner Hotel, and was hosted by Jayde Adams. It was sponsored by The Blueprint.

