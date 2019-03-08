In pictures: Campaign's Best Places to Work party

of
This Wednesday (6 March) saw Campaign host an event celebrating the best small, medium and large businesses in adland, and applaud those who are making their mark in 2019. Here’s a gallery of the evening.
Campaign Best Places to Work party pictures.
