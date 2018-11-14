Pictures: Marketers as you've never seen them before

-
Syl Saller, chief marketing and innovation officer, Diageo
-
Gary Nall, head of western Europe, GVC Holdings
-
Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer, BT
-
Richard Taylor, outgoing chief marketing officer, Macmillan Cancer Support
-
Deborah Dolce, senior vice-president, global brand and marketing director, TJX Europe
-
Nathan Ansell, marketing director, Marks & Spencer
-
Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer, Unilever
-
Michelle McEttrick, group brand director, Tesco
-
Tony Miller, vice-president, digital marketing and CRM, EMEA,
Disney
-
Claudia Struzzo, group brand and engagement director, Kingfisher
-
Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications
Formula One
-
John Rudaizky, partner and global brand and marketing leader, EY
-
Troy Warfield, president, TopGolf International
-
Ian Armstrong, former global head of advertising, Jaguar Land Rover
-
Kerris Bright, chief customer officer, BBC
-
Ian McGregor, chief marketing officer, Green Man Gaming
-
Penny Herriman, chief marketing officer, Boden
-
Sarah Fuller, chief marketing officer and services and group membership director, Dixons Carphone
-
Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer, O2
-
Catherine Kehoe, managing director, group brands and marketing, Lloyds Banking Group
-
Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer, Centrica
-
Keith Moor, chief marketing officer, Santander
-
Emily Somers, vice-president, marketing and food development, McDonald's
-
Alison Lomax, director, lifestyle retail, Google
-
Jamie Taylor, retail, property and wholesale director, L'Occitane
-
Sharry Cramond, marketing director, M&S Food
-
Alex Naylor, marketing director, Barclaycard
-
Pete Markey, chief marketing officer, TSB