Pictures: Marketers as you've never seen them before

Syl Saller, chief marketing and innovation officer, Diageo

Gary Nall, head of western Europe, GVC Holdings

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer, BT

Richard Taylor, outgoing chief marketing officer, Macmillan Cancer Support

Deborah Dolce, senior vice-president, global brand and marketing director, TJX Europe

Nathan Ansell, marketing director, Marks & Spencer

Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer, Unilever

Michelle McEttrick, group brand director, Tesco

Tony Miller, vice-president, digital marketing and CRM, EMEA, Disney

Claudia Struzzo, group brand and engagement director, Kingfisher

Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications Formula One

John Rudaizky, partner and global brand and marketing leader, EY

Troy Warfield, president, TopGolf International

Ian Armstrong, former global head of advertising, Jaguar Land Rover

Kerris Bright, chief customer officer, BBC

Ian McGregor, chief marketing officer, Green Man Gaming

Penny Herriman, chief marketing officer, Boden

Sarah Fuller, chief marketing officer and services and group membership director, Dixons Carphone

Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer, O2

Catherine Kehoe, managing director, group brands and marketing, Lloyds Banking Group

Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer, Centrica

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer, Santander

Emily Somers, vice-president, marketing and food development, McDonald's

Alison Lomax, director, lifestyle retail, Google

Jamie Taylor, retail, property and wholesale director, L'Occitane

Sharry Cramond, marketing director, M&S Food

Alex Naylor, marketing director, Barclaycard

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer, TSB of

Oystercatchers' key focus for 2019 will be creativity and its first event in 2019, on 23 January, will address this subject. And chief marketing officers are at the heart of this creativity conversation.

The Marketing Influencers exhibition was first shown at the Festival of Marketing and will next be on display at the Oystercatchers Awards on 21 November at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. It raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A book of the photographs will be published next year.