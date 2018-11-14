Staff
Pictures: Marketers as you've never seen them before

Oystercatchers has partnered celebrated photographer Rankin to create the Marketing Influencers exhibition to raise the profile of creativity in the industry.

  • Syl Saller, chief marketing and innovation officer, Diageo

  • Gary Nall, head of western Europe, GVC Holdings

  • Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer, BT

  • Richard Taylor, outgoing chief marketing officer, Macmillan Cancer Support

  • Deborah Dolce, senior vice-president, global brand and marketing director, TJX Europe

  • Nathan Ansell, marketing director, Marks & Spencer

  • Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer, Unilever

  • Michelle McEttrick, group brand director, Tesco

  • Tony Miller, vice-president, digital marketing and CRM, EMEA, Disney

  • Claudia Struzzo, group brand and engagement director, Kingfisher

  • Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications Formula One

  • John Rudaizky, partner and global brand and marketing leader, EY

  • Troy Warfield, president, TopGolf International

  • Ian Armstrong, former global head of advertising, Jaguar Land Rover

  • Kerris Bright, chief customer officer, BBC

  • Ian McGregor, chief marketing officer, Green Man Gaming

  • Penny Herriman, chief marketing officer, Boden

  • Sarah Fuller, chief marketing officer and services and group membership director, Dixons Carphone

  • Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer, O2

  • Catherine Kehoe, managing director, group brands and marketing, Lloyds Banking Group

  • Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer, Centrica

  • Keith Moor, chief marketing officer, Santander

  • Emily Somers, vice-president, marketing and food development, McDonald's

  • Alison Lomax, director, lifestyle retail, Google

  • Jamie Taylor, retail, property and wholesale director, L'Occitane

  • Sharry Cramond, marketing director, M&S Food

  • Alex Naylor, marketing director, Barclaycard

  • Pete Markey, chief marketing officer, TSB

Oystercatchers' key focus for 2019 will be creativity and its first event in 2019, on 23 January, will address this subject. And chief marketing officers are at the heart of this creativity conversation.

The Marketing Influencers exhibition was first shown at the Festival of Marketing and will next be on display at the Oystercatchers Awards on 21 November at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. It raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A book of the photographs will be published next year. 

