In Pictures: Marketing New Thinking Awards 2018

The UK's brightest marketing talent gathered last night to attend Campaign's Marketing New Thinking Awards at London's One Marylebone.

  • The Marketing New Thinking Awards were held at London's One Marylebone

  • Guests arriving at the event

  • Networking over a glass or two of fizz

  • Audi UK marketing director and Marketing New Thinking Awards judge Benjamin Braun

  • Our host for the evening, QI comic Cally Beaton

  • Campaign's Claire Beale welcoming guests

  • A word from our sponsor, Sky Media

  • FA chief executive Martin Glenn delivering his keynote

  • Brand Team of the Year went to Guardian News & Media

  • VCCP wins the Grand Prix for Agency of the Year

  • Mother and KFC pick up the Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year

  • Gallery of award-winning case studies

  • Celebrations continued late into the night

Hosted by stand-up comic Cally Beaton, the show kicked off with a Champagne reception before attendees were welcomed by Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, Claire Beale, and Sky Media's director of client strategy, Andrew Mortimer.

Martin Glenn, chief executive of The Football Association, delivered the keynote speech, revealing how marketing had guided a modernisation of the organisation, culminating in the summer’s successful World Cup campaign for the England men’s senior team.

In terms of the awards, Mother and VCCP took home one Grand Prix each, with winning campaigns including KFC, Ikea, Amnesty International and Domino's.

Mother's response to KFC's chicken shortage, "KFC FCK", won the Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year, while VCCP won the night’s other Grand Prix for Agency of the Year, on the back of four other wins across a trio of brands.

Attendees were then able to view the winning case studies in a gallery showcase while sipping drinks and nibbling on bowl food.

Click here for the full list of winners.

