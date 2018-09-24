In Pictures: Marketing New Thinking Awards 2018

of
Hosted by stand-up comic Cally Beaton, the show kicked off with a Champagne reception before attendees were welcomed by Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, Claire Beale, and Sky Media's director of client strategy, Andrew Mortimer.
Martin Glenn, chief executive of The Football Association, delivered the keynote speech, revealing how marketing had guided a modernisation of the organisation, culminating in the summer’s successful World Cup campaign for the England men’s senior team.
In terms of the awards, Mother and VCCP took home one Grand Prix each, with winning campaigns including KFC, Ikea, Amnesty International and Domino's.
Mother's response to KFC's chicken shortage, "KFC FCK", won the Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year, while VCCP won the night’s other Grand Prix for Agency of the Year, on the back of four other wins across a trio of brands.
Attendees were then able to view the winning case studies in a gallery showcase while sipping drinks and nibbling on bowl food.