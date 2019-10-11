of
Manning Gottlieb and ITV were the big winners at last night's Media Week Awards, taking the Meida Agency of the Year and sales team of the Year prizes respectively.
The ceremony took place at Grosvenor House and was hosted by Tom Allen.
