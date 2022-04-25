Piers Morgan exasperated by ‘woke’ producer in launch spot for TalkTV

Piers Morgan has channeled his own brand of righteous indignation for the launch spot for News UK's TalkTV, in an ad that sees him go head-to-head with a smoothie-slurping, over-zealous producer.

The 30-second ad called "Can't say that", which broke last night, sees Morgan trying to promote his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, but as he attempts to explain what the programme is about he is constantly interrupted by a producer attempting to temper his language on an "increasingly ludicrous and laughable basis".

The ad opens with Morgan in the studio, explaining how his show will let "people speak their minds..."

But the producer cuts in with: "Sorry, Piers, some people don't identify as people."

Morgan looks exasperated. "It's a place of big opinions," he continues.

"Sorry, that's fatist," the producer interjects.

"For meaty debates," Morgan adds.

"Offensive for vegans."

"Oh for God's sake," Morgan says. "The world's gone nuts."

"Nuts: could be sexist and offensive," the producer says.

"Actually, I find you offensive, mate," Morgan retorts, pointing his finger off-camera at the producer, who spills his vegetable smoothie.

"You can find me on TalkTV. Straight talking starts here," Morgan says.

The producer again attempts to interrupt before being told by Morgan to "shut up".

The TV spot, which is running on linear and BVOD, is part of a broader campaign spanning press, outdoor, social media and radio. It has been developed by News UK, in-house agency Pulse and ad agency The & Partnership.

Print ads also feature Morgan. One sees him playing an angel and devil, carrying the text: "Love him or hate him, you won't want to miss him"; while another depicts him gripping the Houses of Parliament to demonstrate how he will hold "politicians to account". Social video ads will show Morgan expressing his perspectives on issues and public figures.

News UK's broadcasting boss Scott Taunton recently told Campaign that TalkTV would fail if perceived as ideological after day one, while adding there was "genuine interest" from advertisers and potential sponsors.

Piers Morgan Uncensored is joined by other shows on the channel (which is broadcast on Sky Channel 526, Virgin Media Channel 627, Freeview Channel 237 and Freesat Channel 217) including Sharon Osbourne-fronted The Talk and The News Desk, with political journalist Tom Newton Dunn.

TalkTV will also be streamed via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus and on YouTube, while it can be viewed on social platforms Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter.