Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pimm's creates English garden tennis experience

Wimbledon partner brings tennis to Flat Iron Square.

Pimm’s has opened a garden in Flat Iron Square where visitors can try a selection of Pimm’s drinks and watch Wimbledon.

The brand wants to create an area for people who weren’t able to get tickets to the tournament, where it is a drinks partner.

The garden is open from 1 July until 31 August and screens are showing matches until 14 July. After that, other sports will be on show.

In addition, there are garden games including cornhole, Jenga and mini-tennis, which even features an umpire chair to ensure fair play at all times.

A bar is serving traditional Pimm’s, Pimm’s spritz and iced Pimm’s pops.

The garden includes a manicured lawn, stripey deckchairs, picnic benches and a flower wall for photographs.

It is free to attend and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Lizzy Forster, senior brand manager of Europe at Pimm's, said: "If there are two things that we love during the summer, it’s watching sport with a Pimm’s in hand. For those who couldn’t be courtside at Wimbledon this year, the Pimm’s garden will serve up all the tennis action alongside the best of summer sport."

