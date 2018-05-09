Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pimm's hosts race for brides and grooms in wedding attire

Pimm's, the Diageo-owned alcohol brand, sent 40 brides and grooms in a race through London in wedding attire.

The "Pimm’s Spritz wedding dash" took place yesterday along Westminster Bridge and past Westminster Abbey, ending in Battersea Park.

The one-kilometre race included obstacles such as hurling bouquets, a "balloon slalom" and a torrential downpour with powerful sprinklers. Grooms had to carry their partners over the finish line to be in with a chance of winning £8,000.

The activation aimed to promote the launch of the Pimm’s Spritz wedding cocktail, a mix of Pimm’s No 1, sparkling wine and lemonade.

