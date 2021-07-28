Pingdemic plunges adland into 'difficult period'

The large number of Covid cases in the UK and so-called "pingdemic" of isolation instructions have hit the advertising industry in recent weeks.

There have been many headlines on the crippling impact of the recent spike in Covid cases on essential public services and the food chain but the advertising industry has also been grappling with the problem.

It is understood that what one source described as “loads of issues” on ad shoots were discussed at an IPA Production Group meeting last Thursday. The IPA reminded agencies to continue to follow the Advertising Producers Association Covid-19 guidelines.

Steve Davies, chief executive of the APA, said: “Production as a whole has been a triumph of overcoming obstacles [during the pandemic]. But we are probably in the most difficult part of the pandemic in terms of disruption. The overriding thing is to keep the production going.

“Clients are very understanding to the reality if someone needs to be replaced but they don’t want to have wasted their money [if the production cannot be completed].”

More productions are affected by either a Covid case or an isolation instruction than not, Davies said. The challenge of finding talent is exacerbated by the fact that Netflix and Apple are both shooting content for their streaming platforms in the UK.

“Whereas once you only had to make one phone call to find a replacement, now it takes 30,” Davies said.

Advertising production shut down completely in the first lockdown but has continued through the subsequent restrictions since restarting in July 2020. The uncertainty around international travel has put further demand on UK-based talent as clients decide shooting abroad is not worth the risk.

Ribena’s advertising pitch is also understood to have switched to more virtual sessions – from in-person meetings – after Covid and Covid-related isolation requirements hit the agencies involved.

Helen Passard, head of Ribena, said: “We’re running this pitch process at a time where Covid-19 is still very much present in the UK and so had always planned for pitches to be a mix of in-person and virtual meetings.

“This shift to a hybrid set-up hasn’t been problematic at all and the phenomenal agencies we’ve met with have been practical, agile and supportive as we work through the challenges together.

“We’re really happy with the process and feel strongly that we’ve the right platform to select the very best agency.”