PinkNews spearheads virtual Pride procession

PinkNews is holding a virtual Pride march as part of a digital event featuring interviews, panel discussions, music sessions, drag tutorials and augmented social media experiences.

The online news magazine started planning "Pride for all" when it became apparent that in-person Pride plans may be affected by social-distancing measures implemeted to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

It is working with Bafta-winning technologist Adam Hoyle to create an animated procession that will be the centrepiece for the event and provide a visual way for the LGBT+ community, allies and brands to join in.

Brands will be able to create bespoke digital floats to show their support for the community and attendees will be able to create an avatar that reflects who they are. Anyone joining in will be able to explore and interact with the floats from brands.

Benjamin Cohen, chief executive of PinkNews, told Campaign that the march for equality doesn’t end just because we have to stay apart.

He said: "By reimagining Pride marches in an online format, we hope to unite the community and continue to inspire positive change.



"In the lockdown, with people quarantining in their homes, for many young LGBT+ people it is in the college and university with their friend that they are able to be themselves.

"Some people are now in difficult lockdown situations and it's often only in the privacy of their smartphone that these young people are able to express themselves and connect to their community."