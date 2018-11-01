Matthew Chapman
Pinterest appoints Andrea Mallard as first CMO

Mallard has 20 years of experience in the retail sector.

Pinterest has hired Andréa Mallard from Gap’s athleisure brand Athleta to be its first chief marketing officer as the platform seeks to consolidate its position as the place where consumers come for inspiration for things to buy.

Last month, Pinterest attempted to make itself even more "shoppable" by launching the Product Pins feature, which links directly to the product page of a retailer’s website.

Mallard will oversee the global marketing and creative teams and report to Francoise Brougher, who joined Pinterest as chief operating officer in March.

Brougher said: "Her wealth of experience in building great brands will be an asset to our company as we continue to expand globally.

"She is exactly the right leader to help us illustrate why hundreds of millions of people rely on Pinterest to get inspiration and do what they love."

Mallard has more than 20 years of experience working with international, retail and customer service-focused companies.

Before taking up her position as chief marketing officer at Athleta, Mallard held the same role at digital health company Omada Health for four years. She also spent eight years at Ideo, where she led the global brand strategy practice as a design director in the US and Europe.

Mallard said: "It was clear from my first conversation that this is a purpose-led company with the heart, mind and values needed to become an iconic, global brand.

"Pinterest inspires people everywhere to create a life they love. I believe it can be one of the truly positive corners of the internet and I’m excited about the great possibilities to come."

