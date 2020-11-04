Pinterest and The Dots support creatives with Christmas competition

Social media platform Pinterest has teamed up with creative network The Dots to unveil a competition that aims to support the advertising community during a time when so many are furloughed or out of work.

In June, the Creative Industries Federation forecast that almost 50,000 advertising jobs could be lost in the UK, accounting for 26% of the sector, as a result of the pandemic. The CIF also predicted overall adspend to fall by £4bn (down 17%).

The Reimagining Christmas competition asked creatives to design campaigns for Baileys, Birds Eye, British Airways, Made.com, Seeds of Change (Mars), Sony Music Entertainment or Topshop, utilising Pinterest’s range of ad formats. Twenty shortlisted applicants were paid for their work, while five winners were given additional budget to fully realise their concepts.

Pip Jamieson, founder and chief executive of The Dots, said: “Collaborations like this are so important, as it gets much-needed cash in our community’s pockets and helps them potentially secure more work. Hopefully, it will encourage other brands to follow suit.”

Visha Naul, director of business marketing, Europe, at Pinterest, added: “The initiative has enabled us to connect and give back to furloughed advertising creatives after what has been the most challenging of times. The quality and creativity of the concepts truly showcase the range of advertising opportunities for how brands can put an idea at the heart of a visually compelling campaign on Pinterest.”

Along with Jamieson and Naul, other judges on the panel were: Toby Allen, deputy executive creative director, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer, Grey London; Richard Brim, chief creative officer, Adam & Eve/DDB; Mark Carroll, UK creative strategist, Pinterest; Selma Nicholls, founder, Looks Like Me and co-founder, theSOwhiteproject; and Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London.

Anna Wanczyk and Eleanor Calsy-Harrison

There’s always a pea that manages to escape and Peter the Birds Eye Pea is an expert in plate escapology. When browsing Pinterest for Christmas inspiration, you’ll find Peter in all sorts of festive scenarios: nestled in a box of baubles, peeking from the mistletoe or rolling out from grandad’s new slippers…

Laura Fluture and Carina Toma

“Paper planes” reinvents the most popular gift of all time – the Christmas card – and shows people how they can creatively use it to write down their wishes and fold it as an airplane. Last but not least, the concept wants people to think of their loved ones as an important destination where their wishes fly to.

Andy Poyiadgi

The idea is to create a series of festive-themed, heart-warming moments that feature peas instead of people: two peas snuggled up in front of the fire, a group of peas singing Christmas carols, a family of peas having dinner. Small, intimate moments that remind us what Christmas is all about and to appreciate the little things. The visuals were created using a combination of real-life peas and hand-drawn illustration.

Alanna Proctor

More like a family's photo album than a series of ads, this campaign comprises candid Christmas memories shot on 35mm. As music has the ability to transport you back to a moment in time, Sony's Christmas playlist will be used to add depth and meaning to the creative. Using the carousel format, people can flick through the images and be inspired to head over to the playlist and start making their own memories.

Annlin Chao

Christmas is about home and family, and home would not be complete without furniture. Through a game of hide-and-seek, the furniture provides the perfect storage or hiding place for those secret Christmas presents and instils that feeling of magic we all associate with the Christmas season.

