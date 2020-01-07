Pip & Nut hosts nut butter-blending workshops for Valentine's Day

Pip & Nut, the nut butter brand, will be marking Valentine’s Day with a pop-up where people can blend their own variety.

The "Love lab" will run for three days from 13 February in Shoreditch, London. It comprises bookable one-hour workshops where visitors can also personalise their blended jar of nut butter with help from a calligrapher.

Working with a base of peanut or almond butter, attendees can choose from a selection of ingredients such as chilli, vanilla and strawberries to create their bespoke combination.

The activation will also have a poetry wall and a post office where visitors can send Valentine’s Day cards.

Samples of nut butter cups and complimentary drinks will be available.

Pip & Nut will donate a jar of peanut butter to Hackney Foodbank for every jar made at the event.

Who Wot Why is working alongside Motive Productions to deliver the project.