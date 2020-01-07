Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pip & Nut hosts nut butter-blending workshops for Valentine's Day

'Love lab' will run for three days from 13 February.

Pip & Nut: blends can be personalised with different ingredients
Pip & Nut: blends can be personalised with different ingredients

Pip & Nut, the nut butter brand, will be marking Valentine’s Day with a pop-up where people can blend their own variety.

The "Love lab" will run for three days from 13 February in Shoreditch, London. It comprises bookable one-hour workshops where visitors can also personalise their blended jar of nut butter with help from a calligrapher.

Working with a base of peanut or almond butter, attendees can choose from a selection of ingredients such as chilli, vanilla and strawberries to create their bespoke combination.

The activation will also have a poetry wall and a post office where visitors can send Valentine’s Day cards.

Samples of nut butter cups and complimentary drinks will be available.

Pip & Nut will donate a jar of peanut butter to Hackney Foodbank for every jar made at the event.

Who Wot Why is working alongside Motive Productions to deliver the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now